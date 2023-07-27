Journalist confident Liverpool will sign £50m star, things will start to move quickly now

Things could start to move quickly now in Liverpool’s pursuit of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

That’s according to journalist Alex Crook, speaking on TalkSPORT about the teenager’s future.

After allowing four midfielders to leave at the end of last season, Jurgen Klopp is on the cusp of losing two more.

Jordan Henderson has now said his goodbyes ahead of a move to Saudi Arabia and Fabinho is close to joining him.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It means that Liverpool need to move quickly to recruit at least one replacement.

Romeo Lavia has been spoken about as a potential incoming for some time.

The 19-year-old is keen on a move to Liverpool but Southampton are being very stubborn about their asking price.

However, Crook believes that a deal that sees Lavia go to Liverpool could now move quickly.

With the Premier League returning in just over two weeks, Klopp will want his squad to be settled before then.

Liverpool deal for Lavia could now move quickly

Journalist Alex Crook was asked if Liverpool were going to get Lavia and said: “I think they might.

“We’re expecting an improved offer, of course their initial bid of £35m + add-ons was rejected.

“We know Southampton’s valuation is nearer £50m, which is a lot of money to pay for a young player who is effectively a Championship player now, I think we all know he’s got Premier League pedigree.

“But, obviously the interesting element here is that if he stays at Southampton, in a year’s time there is the option for him to be brought back by Manchester City for £40m.

“So, that’s the minimum that they want with the add-ons to get it nearer £50m.

“The player is keen to make the move and go and join Jurgen Klopp.

“He played in a friendly for Southampton last [Tuesday] night, but I think this one could well accelerate now and it’s another example of Jurgen Klopp rebuilding that midfield.”

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Liverpool may need to move quickly to sign Lavia given the interest from elsewhere.

Arsenal are still pondering a move for the 19-year-old although they have less need for the Belgian.

The Reds are also considering alternatives to Lavia, such as Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

Given how many players have moved on, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Liverpool ended up bringing in at least one more midfielder.