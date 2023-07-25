£50m player really wants to join Liverpool, more likely than Arsenal to sign him – journalist

Romeo Lavia has been one of the central cogs in the transfer window this summer.

The young Belgian has been linked with a number of moves this summer. Arsenal have been linked as of late by Florian Plettenburg, but now, the German journalist has stated that there’s a new frontrunner in this race.

Indeed, according to the Sky Germany journalist, Liverpool are now favourites to sign Lavia this summer ahead of Arsenal with the £50m player giving the greenlight on a move to Anfield.

Lavia clearly wants to join Liverpool, and, luckily for him, there’s a space that is about to open up in the Reds’ squad.

With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both set to head to Saudi Arabia in the coming days, there is room at Anfield for more midfield recruits, and Lavia could be just what the doctor ordered.

Of course, at the age of just 19, this is a player who is far from the finished product, but after a very promising debut Premier League campaign with Southampton, he looks like he could be a future star.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

However, with that being said, if Liverpool do want to hang their hats on Lavia heading into next season, they would be taking a massive risk.

To go from Fabinho, a player who has won absolutely everything, to Lavia, a player who has had one season and one relegation in the Premier League is quite the switch, but as we know, every future superstar has to start somewhere.

Lavia could well be a star for years to come, but in terms of a short-term Fabinho replacement, Liverpool may well be best off getting another, more experienced, body in.