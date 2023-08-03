Journalist claims ‘formidable’ Leeds player looks ‘willing to stay’ this season

Leeds United have had to prepare for a return to life in the Championship in wake of last season’s final-day relegation.

The Whites will hope to make an immediate return to the Premier League next summer. However, it’s easier said than done.

The Championship is an unforgiving 46-game marathon where the margins for error are extremely fine over the course of the campaign.

Leeds have lost a host of players this summer, and while Tyler Adams is still at Elland Road, his future appears uncertain.

The 20-year-old has been linked with numerous clubs this summer, including Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa and West Ham.

There have also been reports claiming Adams has a £20million relegation release clause, making him an affordable option for the aforementioned clubs.

However, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has claimed that “the indications” from Adams suggest that he’s willing to stay put at Leeds.

Although he reckons the Whites will struggle, he feels it’s not a foregone conclusion that he’ll leave Elland Road this summer.

“I think they might struggle to hold onto him,” he told GiveMeSport. “But I think the indications from him are that he is actually willing to stay and try to help them get back up.

“If they keep Adams, Harrison and Gnonto, and get Patrick Bamford back to fitness, I think they’ve got a chance of going back up.

“But I would put Leicester and probably Southampton, although they need a striker, in a slightly stronger position in terms of bouncing straight back.”

Our view

If Adams stayed put at Leeds this coming season, it would be a huge boost for the Elland Road outfit.

The 24-year-old is a ‘formidable‘, world-class player and an international captain, proven at the highest level including at the World Cup.

In addition, if the £20million clause reports are true, he’ll surely have many clubs trying to turn his head.

Let’s see what happens over the coming weeks.

Adams certainly has the chance to head down the path to becoming a Leeds legend if he stays and helps them up at the first attempt.