Aston Villa could push to sign Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams very soon.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to Give Me Sport, about the American international.

Unai Emery will be hoping his Aston Villa side can start next season the same way they ended the previous campaign.

Few would have expected them to finish in the top half when Steven Gerrard was sacked, let alone qualify for the Conference League.

Emery did a fantastic job, but he will know he needs to put together a squad that can now compete on both domestic and continental fronts.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

The Spaniard has one of the best reputations in football for winning European competitions and will want that to continue at Villa.

He is therefore looking at players who improve the overall quality of the squad and would be comfortable playing in any competition.

For this reason, Aston Villa might now push to sign Tyler Adams this summer.

The £20m midfielder was one of the few players at Elland Road to come out of last season with any credit.

He could be handed a lifeline to stay in the Premier League and avoid a campaign in the Championship.

Villa could push to sign Adams

Speaking about the impressive American, journalist Ben Jacobs said: “But I think that Villa, in particular, feel that even though they’ve brought in Youri Tielemans, the midfield still needs strengthening.

“And that might well allow them to capitalise on Leeds’ relegation and escalate their pursuit of Tyler Adams.”

It’s already been suggested that it would be a surprise if Adams were to reject a move to Aston Villa.

West Ham are also keen on the 24-year-old who is looking less and less likely to extend his stay at Elland Road.

Villa may have to push to sign Adams quickly given West Ham have now sold Declan Rice and will be looking for a replacement.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Adams may not walk straight into Emery’s starting line-up but would provide competition in a position where Villa already have several brilliant players.

The club are very ambitious right now and will be hoping to surprise a few people next season.

A signing like Adams, alongside Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres, certainly gives them a chance to do that.