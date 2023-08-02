Chelsea reportedly eyeing £20m Liverpool midfield target, Reds must seal deal before it’s too late – TBR View

The latest news suggests that Liverpool target Tyler Adams is now a player that Premier League rivals Chelsea are now looking at and the Reds need to seal the deal before it’s too late.

Reports have suggested that Liverpool are interested in possibly making a move for him this summer. Apparently Adams reportedly has a release clause of £20milion.

The transfer saga involving the Leeds defensive midfielder has now had another development as recent reports suggested that Chelsea are now reportedly eyeing the USA international.

With a top rival of Liverpool’s now interested in the player, Jurgen Klopp will hope that the club make sure they sort out the signing soon so that they don’t miss out on him.

Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Liverpool need to sign Tyler Adams sooner rather than later

Chelsea have shown over the last year or two that they are not worried to spend big money and sign multiple players to beat competition.

If Liverpool are serious about signing Adams, then they need to make sure that they do not lose him to any opposition.

In order to do this, they need to seal the deal and move quickly to sign the midfielder. Adams is highly-rated and definitely would add quality to Liverpool next season.

They are looking to bolster their midfield following Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leaving and Adams would definitely be an improvement on the pair.

Photo by Doug Zimmerman/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Adams is only 24 years-old and when he suffered his long-term injury last season, Leeds massively suffered and it was definitely a reason for them getting relegated.

Klopp is also great at getting the best out of his players. If they were to sign Adams then they no doubt Klopp would make him reach his top potential.