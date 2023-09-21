Journalist believes ‘very good’ Liverpool player is about to sign a contract extension

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas appears to be closing in on signing a new contract at the club.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has shared on the Talking Transfers Podcast more details about the Greek international’s future.

Liverpool begin their Europa League campaign this evening against Austrian side LASK Linz.

Jurgen Klopp won’t want to take the competition lightly as it offers the club a fantastic chance of winning silverware.

It also provides an opportunity for Klopp to try and work out a few issues he’s currently having with his tactical system, primarily in midfield.

New signings Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch could be given a chance to bed into the side after their summer moves.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister doesn’t look too comfortable playing in a single pivot in front of the back four and both players could play that role instead.

Klopp will also rotate in other areas and that could offer Kostas Tsimikas an opportunity.

Tsimikas has only made one substitute appearance for Liverpool so far this season, but the club want to get his future sewn up with a new contract.

He’s one of the strongest understudies in the Premier League and the 27-year-old could continue to push Andy Robertson for the next few years.

Tsimikas set to sign new Liverpool contract

Graeme Bailey was talking about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future before adding: “Along with [Kostas] Tsimikas, the Greek boy, who I actually like and he’s come in from Olympiacos, he is Andry Robertson’s understudy.

“He comes in when you see him and he’s a very, very good player and they’re going to hand him a two-year extension to 2027.

“They love him, he’s played nearly 100 times since he’s arrived. He’s seemingly happy being a squad man which is the ideal thing for when you bring someone in as a high calibre squad player like this.

“He would probably start for quite a lot of very good teams, he’s a very good player.

“He’s been persuaded to stay as Andy Robertson’s backup up so two of their full-backs are going to sign long-term deals, good forward planning from Liverpool really.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Tsimikas would likely want to play more football for Liverpool but his willingness to sign a new contract shows how happy he is at the club.

Liverpool have been desperate to give Tsimikas a new deal for some time despite rumours he could move on in the summer.

Klopp even trusted him to play in midfield during pre-season with question marks over who might come in during the transfer window.

It’s a role he’s unlikely to play tonight but he’ll be desperate to get some minutes sooner rather than later.