Liverpool are now in advanced talks to extend the contract of full-back Kostas Tsimikas and want a deal completed as soon as possible.



That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano who shared the update on X.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Romano shared that talks are now advancing and progress is being made.

Romano said: “Liverpool are now advancing in talks to extend Kostas Tsimikas’ contract.

“Negotiations are progressing to get it done as soon as possible.

“Discussions will continue to complete the agreement, as James Pearce called.”

This will likely be good news for Liverpool fans given the reliable role Tsimikas has played for the club in recent years.

The 27-year-old has performed well as Andrew Robertson’s understudy and has often made a claim for the spot himself.

And it’s no surprise that Jurgen Klopp would like to keep the Greek international around.

Liverpool were actually linked with another left-back this summer, Brighton Hove Albion’s Pervis Estupinan.

And although it seems no approach was made, the Ecuadorian might be someone Klopp is considering for the future

Of course, if Liverpool were to make a move for Estupinan, one would wonder how that would affect Robertson and Tsimikas.

And if Liverpool are now prepared to extend Tsimikas’ contract, you would imagine he’s still in their future plans.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Klopp’s immediate transfer plans are probably giving more consideration to one Mohamed Salah right now.

Despite Salah staying amid heavy Saudi Arabian interest, fans may worry that this pursuit will persist in coming transfer windows.

And even though their position is against a sale, Liverpool will surely be preparing targets just in case.

Therefore, having the security of players such as £12m Tsimikas on a fresh contract probably will be reassuring right now.

It’s already been a summer of midfield upheaval at Anfield, and they’ll probably be trying to avoid such a turnover elsewhere in the future.