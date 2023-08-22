Journalist admits he can’t understand what’s happened with £21m Leeds player this summer

Leeds United have lost plenty of players this summer, but the future of winger Luis Sinisterra appears to still be undecided.

Journalist Graham Smyth was speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast about the Colombian’s situation at the club.

Daniel Farke has a very tough job on his hands at Elland Road right now.

So many senior players have moved on in this transfer window, with many departing on loan deals that haven’t earned the club any money.

This has made bringing in replacements difficult, although they’re now eyeing Nottingham Forest’s Jonjo Shelvey.

There are still players who could leave in the next ten days while the transfer window is open.

Wilfried Gnonto’s situation at Elland Road has reached a very toxic point, with the Italian pushing to leave the club.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Luis Sinisterra’s future at Leeds this summer is also up in the air having only played one competitive match this season.

He’s now downed tools and that makes it difficult to see how he has a long-term future at the club.

Sinisterra situation at Leeds this summer very complicated

Explaining what’s going on with the £21m winger, Graham Smyth said: “If you’re Luis Sinisterra and you’ve looked at Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente playing in Serie A with Roma, are you not looking at your agent just with a bit of a side eye and thinking, ‘Hang on a minute, I’ve been fit for weeks, where was my move to Serie A?’

“It’s very strange to me that we only started to hear a little bit of noise, you know the Feyenoord thing, right at the end, just before his clause expired.

“It’s bizarre, he was the one this summer that I was certain there would be interest for and bids for and I believe there were Premier League clubs that took looks but nothing ever materialised.

“Yeah, really interesting to see how Leeds go about this one because again he hasn’t played, he wasn’t involved, he’s training on his own.

“[Daniel] Farke said that clarity would come on that and maybe we’ll get it sometime soon, Leeds have said they’re hopeful of keeping him but they were hopeful of keeping Tyler Adams until suddenly those hopes evaporated.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

“I just don’t know if I can see Sinisterra still being here come the 2nd of September but now it will have to be a move that Leeds sanction.”

Leeds need to find a solution to Sinisterra’s situation quickly this summer to avoid him being stuck at the club and refusing to play.

Selling him would at least raise some cash that could be used to sign some new players.

Farke desperately needs a striker and a number ten as scoring goals has been a problem for Leeds for some time.

To avoid this summer being a complete disaster, Sinisterra either needs to u-turn on his decision to down tools or move on as quickly as possible.