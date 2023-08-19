Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto in recent days.

Earlier this week, London World reported that Spurs could make a move for the Italy international.

On Friday, there was a major development as Gnonto handed in a written transfer request.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

This came in wake of the standoff between the attacking talent and his club.

Gnonto wants to leave, while his club have insisted he’s not for sale. All the while, he’s not playing.

Fabrizio Romano has now issued an update on the state of play involving the reported Tottenham target.

On Friday night, he told Twitter that Gnonto is “pushing to find any way” to get a move over the line.

Meanwhile, Leeds are reportedly standing firm and insisting the 19-year-old is not for sale.

While Tottenham are apparently keeping tabs on Gnonto, Everton have been more concrete in their interest.

They are prepared to make another move in the coming days, after their previous efforts weren’t fruitful.

Our view

Tottenham would be getting themselves a solid player in Gnonto, one of the few Leeds players who emerged from the dismal 2022/23 campaign with any credit.

Admittedly, it’s never nice to see a fallout between a player and his club when it comes to trying to get a move over the line.

That said, Gnonto is too good to be playing in the Championship, even at his age. He has proven he has what it takes in the Premier League.

Let’s see whether Tottenham firm up their interest. They’ve already beaten Everton to one wing signing this year, they could well make it two.