Leeds United are now considering a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Jonjo Shelvey this summer.

A report from TEAMtalk has shared more details about the Championship side’s search for new players as deadline day approaches.

Leeds United have haemorrhaged players since their relegation from the Premier League.

Many of their most important players from last season have left on loan, meaning the club have barely recouped any money this summer.

Tyler Adams leaving to join Bournemouth has at least provided some cash but has weakened their squad even further.

Daniel Farke will know how important it is to have a big enough squad to cope with a season in the second tier.

Leeds are now considering a move for Jonjo Shelvey who is out of favour at Nottingham Forest right now.

The £75k-a-week midfielder hasn’t featured yet this season and fell out with manager Steve Cooper in April.

A move to Elland Road could provide his career a lifeline, although his previous comments might not go down well.

The report from TEAMtalk suggests that Forest are open to offers for Shelvey despite only signing him in January.

He was part of the transfer spree the club went on to secure their place in the Premier League ahead of Leeds.

They suggest that Leeds are exploring a deal for Shelvey but considering his current wages, he may need to take a large pay cut.

Shelvey has previously spoken about playing for Leeds on the Studs Up Podcast but didn’t sound too keen.

When asked about it back in 2021 he said: “We obviously played Leeds at St James’ Park about a month ago now, and that Rodrigo fella was in the middle.

“He was meant to be playing centre midfield and he was just all over the place.

“I said to him, ‘Geez can you just stand still for one minute because you’re just running around like a nutcase.’

“Some of it was just pointless running as well, and he goes, ‘I must do, I must do, my manager says I must do.’

When he finished speaking about Rodrigo’s work rate, Shelvey concluded: “I couldn’t play for Leeds.”

Leeds may be considering Shelvey but might not be too impressed by his past comments.

Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray have done well in midfield thus far with the youngster particularly impressive.

So much so, that the teenager may be about to be offered a new contract.