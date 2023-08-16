There’s been a mass exodus at Leeds United this summer, and it’s not over yet.

The Whites have lost so many of their key players this summer, and there could still be a few to go.

Wilfried Gnonto, as many of us know, has refused to play for Leeds as he pushes for an exit, and while it’s not as black and white as Gnonto’s situation, it sounds as though Luis Sinisterra has done similar.

Indeed, speaking on BBC Radio Five Live’s Football Daily Podcast, Adam Pope has shared what he knows about Sinisterra, and he claimed that the Colombian has somewhat downed tools as he looks for a move away from Elland Road.

Sinisterra has downed tools

Pope shared what he knows about the £21m winger.

“As for Sinisterra it is slightly different. There is a release clause in his contract. Apparently he has a knee issue, but it was inferred to us quite clearly at the weekend that he downed tools and didn’t want to be involved and didn’t want to exacerbate his knee injury because he wants out,” Pope said.

Bad to worse

All of a sudden, Leeds United are in a shocking position when it comes to the wide areas.

At the start of the summer, Leeds had the likes of Jack Harrison, Gnonto, Sinisterra and Crysencio Summerville all ready to fire the Whites to promotion with their trickery in wide areas.

Now, just a few weeks later, Leeds are genuinely looking at the possibility of having none of these players available to them come the end of the transfer window.

This is a situation that is going from bad to worse, and Leeds’ attack is, all of a sudden, looking very blunt to say the least.