Josh Nichols spotted battling with Martinelli in Arsenal first-team training ahead of Liverpool game











Arsenal youngster Josh Nichols has been called up to first-team training by Mikel Arteta ahead of their clash with Liverpool.

The 16-year-old is the latest young Gunners to be invited to join the senior squad at Hale End.

He took to Instagram to document working alongside the current Premier League leaders behind-the-scenes.

Arsenal have a huge game away at Anfield this afternoon, a ground where their recent record is poor to say the least.

The Gunners haven’t won at Liverpool in their last six league outings in Merseyside.

However, this is a very different season for Arsenal, and if there was ever a time for them to break that streak, it would be today.

Nichols has been called up to training with Arsenal’s first-team potentially due to the injury to Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Japanese full-back has been ruled out until the end of the season, while Cedric Soares is on loan at Fulham.

It’s opened up an opportunity for Nichols, but a first-team debut may be some way away.

The teenager has only just made his under-21 debut this season, but has been a regular at under-18 level.

Nichols battles with Martinelli in Arsenal training

After the session, Nichols took to Instagram to post a picture of him battling with Gabriel Martinelli.

He used the caption, “Learning is a life long process.”, while fellow impressive youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly loved his contribution.

Josh Nichols battles with Gabriel Martinelli in Arsenal training. Cr. (j.nichols17) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

There aren’t many players who would be tougher to come up against than Martinelli right now.

The Brazilian has been sensational this season, and made the left-wing spot his own under Mikel Arteta.

Nichols will have hoped to impress Mikel Arteta in Arsenal training, but has more pressing matters in his own age group to think about.

Although he hasn’t featured this season, Arsenal are in the FA Youth Cup final this season.

The form of Michal Rosiak – who was recently praised by Bukayo Saka – has kept him out of the side.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, the story of Arsenal’s season across all age groups is how unlikely players have made themselves heroes.

Nichols could be the latest person to do that if he is selected against West Ham at The Emirates.

