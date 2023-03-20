Mikel Arteta admits there's now one Arsenal player he's 'really concerned' about











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted he’s really concerned about defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Arteta was speaking to the club’s official website and deliver an injury update on a number of players.

One of those was Takehiro Tomiyasu, who limped off against Sporting CP on Thursday.

The Japanese full-back awkwardly overstretched and immediately looked in a lot of pain.

He couldn’t continue and was replaced by Ben White early on in the game.

Tomiyasu wasn’t involved in the matchday squad yesterday, and alongside William Saliba is unavailable during the international break.

Arsenal boss Arteta has now admitted that he’s really concerned by Tomiyasu’s latest injury.

The £20m man has picked up a few fitness problems during his time at The Emirates.

Worryingly, the Gunners allowed their only other senior right-back leave the club on loan in January.

Arsenal manager Arteta really worried by Tomiyasu

Asked about the extent of Tomiyasu’s injury, Arteta said: “We don’t know, obviously the doctor is assessing him.

“We’ve had one assessment, they need to have another assessment tomorrow, but it’s not looking good, that’s for sure.

“Looking at Tomi, he’s not someone who exaggerates things. He was really concerned straight away, and we are concerned.”

Journalist Tom Canton suggested before the game that Tomiyasu may be out for the rest of the season.

It would be a big blow for Arsenal, who would be relying on Ben White to stay fit for the final 10 games of the season.

Thomas Partey filled in for the final few minutes yesterday as Arteta decided to rest the Englishman.

Arteta may now be wishing he didn’t let Cedric Soares leave Arsenal to join Fulham, as he was already behind Tomiyasu in the pecking order.

The Portuguese defender was very much out of favour at The Emirates, but would have at least provided some piece of mind.

Tomiyasu’s versatility has made him such an important player for Mikel Arteta.

He would have been straight into the starting line-up yesterday given William Saliba also limped off against Sporting.

However, the 24-year-old will have to support his teammates from the sidelines as they look to secure a massive Premier League title.

