Kevin Campbell thinks Martinelli has almost gone under the radar











Gabriel Martinelli is almost going under the radar with just how good he has been for Arsenal this season.

That is the view of Kevin Campbell, speaking to Highbury Squad after the Gunners restored their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 4-1 victory.

Once again, there were impressive performances all over the pitch from Arsenal’s players. But one of the battles that defined the contest was that between Gabriel Martinelli and Luke Ayling.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ayling has been one of Leeds’ most consistent players since the turn of the year. However, he endured another torrid time at the Emirates.

Martinelli provided the superb assist for Ben White’s goal. And he gave Ayling a nightmare afternoon.

Campbell thinks Martinelli may be going under the radar

Obviously, no-one is under any illusions. Martinelli is one of the best talents in the Premier League. And yet, Campbell feels, that with the quality Arsenal are showing all over the pitch, the Brazilian may actually not be getting the full credit he deserves.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“I think Gabi is maturing. He’s starting to understand football a lot better. Playing regularly has helped him. Getting dropped has helped him as well. But that makes you figure things out a lot quicker because you want to get back in the team,” he told Highbury Squad.

“He looks a threat all the time. Obviously, didn’t get on the scoresheet today. But he still was a real threat. Work-rate is always there. Whoever’s marking him has got real problems, haven’t they! He can go both ways, he can cut inside, he can go outside. He’s a real handful.

“We talk about Saka, I think Martinelli’s done a remarkable job, kind of under the radar.”

Campbell probably does have a point. If neutral fans were asked who Arsenal’s top goalscorer is this season, they may well be tempted to suggest Bukayo Saka, or perhaps even Martin Odegaard.

But actually, it is Martinelli who tops the scoring charts. He has scored 13 goals and contributed three assists.

The way he links up with Gabriel Jesus is so valuable for Mikel Arteta’s men.

You can hardly say that Saka, Odegaard, Jesus or Leandro Trossard have received too much praise. They have all been absolutely exceptional for the Premier League leaders.

But Martinelli cost Arsenal £6 million. That is going to be reflected upon as one of the most outstanding pieces of business the club have done.