Jose Enrique says he simply cannot see Liverpool selling £36m player this summer

Jose Enrique has said that he cannot see Liverpool selling defender Ibrahima Konate this summer.

Enrique posted on Instagram after seeing the French international linked with a move away from Anfield.

A report from Il Corriere dello Sport has suggested that Napoli are keen on Ibrahima Konate.

The Italian champions look set to lose centre-back Kim Min-jae with the South Korean edging closer to a move to Bayern Munich.

Napoli have therefore identified Konate as a potential replacement for the 26-year-old.

However, Enrique believes there’s no chance that Liverpool consider selling Konate.

The £36m defender looks set to be Virgil van Dijk’s defensive partner going into next season.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Konate’s fitness has been an issue since arriving at Anfield, but when available he tends to start alongside the Dutchman.

He looks like the natural successor to Van Dijk when he eventually moves on.

However, it would all come down to what Napoli could potentially offer Liverpool for the defender.

Enrique can’t see Liverpool selling Konate

Responding to the rumour on Instagram, Enrique said: “Is our best centre-back right now so not a chance we can sell him.”

It would be a huge surprise to see Konate leave Liverpool this summer.

Although the club have an abundance of centre-backs, he would surely be near the bottom of the list of players Jurgen Klopp would consider selling.

Rhys Williams has already joined Aberdeen on loan, while Nat Phillips has been closely linked with Leeds.

Joel Matip is still a very good defender but cannot be relied upon to regularly play due to his fitness record.

There are also question marks over Joe Gomez as he too spends plenty of time on the sidelines.

Liverpool will therefore be very unlikely to entertain selling Konate this summer.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

His pace was heavily relied upon at the end of last season as he provided more cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold as he moved into a midfield hybrid role.

Finding another defender who can play a similar role would be very difficult.