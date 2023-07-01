Report: Hailed as an ‘absolute dream’, £36m Liverpool player could now actually leave this summer

The latest reports suggest that Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate could leave this summer as he is attracting interest from Italian club Napoli.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Napoli, who finally lifted the Serie A title again this season after 33 years, want to strengthen their defence this summer.

The reports says that the club have lost centre-back Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich. Due to this, they now need to replace him.

This has led them to monitor multiple targets. One of them is Liverpool’s Konate. They have scouted him and are apparently interested, and signing a centre-back is no doubt a priority for them.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Napoli want Liverpool defender Konate

Kim Min-Jae was named Serie A’s best defender of the 2022/23 season and also was in the Serie A Team of the Season. He was also hailed as the best centre-back in the world. With this in mind, it will be very hard for Napoli to replace him.

Konate, who was hailed as an ‘absolute dream‘, is no doubt enjoying his time Liverpool. The Frenchman is still only 24 year-olds but he has shown a lot of quality since joining the club. With this in mind, it is not shocking to see Napoli want him.

With the player still quite young and already showing top-quality, Liverpool should try their best to keep him at the club. He could no doubt stay as a key player in the Liverpool defence for many seasons.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It will probably be quite a surprise that Konate could actually leave this summer. Being wanted by a title-winning side who are in the Champions League could tempt the Frenchman.

Next season, Liverpool will only be competing in the Europa League. They will be hoping to finish at least in the top four next season.

The defender, who signed for a reported £36million, will have a big decision to make if Napoli’s interest for him becomes a lot more serious.