Report: Leeds United want to sign ‘unbelievable’ defender

The latest reports suggest that Leeds United are very keen to sign Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips during the transfer window.

According to a new report from The Athletic, Leeds are very interested in signing Nat Phillips. Their pursuit of a new manager does not affect this possible signing.

Apparently, the club will pursue Phillips for whoever becomes the manager for Leeds next season. The report goes on to say that Liverpool want around £10million for the defender.

It is an interesting summer for the club but one thing is certain. That is the fact that Leeds will apparently make a move for the centre-back this summer.

(Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Leeds want Liverpool defender Nat Phillips

Nat Phillips would be a very good signing for the Championship side. The 26 year-old has shown that he can excel in the division. This was highlighted by his time at AFC Bournemouth. He helped the side get promoted that season.

No doubt the player does not have a future at his current club despite probably wanting to stay at Liverpool. It seems like a move that benefits all parties.

Phillips will get a lot more game time and Leeds get a very solid defender. Together the two could hopefully be a part of a promotion straight back to the Premier League.

It is no shock to see Leeds look at defenders. They need to improve in this department. With the physicality of the Championship, they need to make sure they have experienced defenders like Phillips.

The reported price of £10million also seems like a very fair amount for the centre-back.

If Phillips helps get Leeds promoted then there is no doubt that he could keep his spot in the top-flight. The player, who Jurgen Klopp labelled “unbelievable“, would be a very smart addition.