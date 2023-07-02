Jose Enrique has said that he simply cannot see Arsenal signing Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Enrique posted on his Instagram story commenting on a link between the Gunners and the World Cup winner.

Arsenal have recently been linked with a sensational move to sign Kylian Mbappe when his contract runs out next summer.

Mbappe has made it clear he won’t be extending his stay in the French capital past the end of his current contract.

The 24-year-old is likely to be a Ballon d’Or candidate for the foreseeable future.

Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

He’s one of the most exciting forwards in the world and has an incredible goalscoring record.

Jose Enrique believes that Arsenal aren’t in with a chance of signing Mbappe when his contract ends.

Instead, he names three clubs, including Manchester City who are much more likely to sign him.

Enrique dismisses Mbappe to Arsenal rumours

Posting on his Instagram story, Enrique said: “Not a chance. He is going to Real Madrid, Barcelona if they have money or Manchester City!

“I don’t see any other clubs signing him.”

Described by Emi Martinez as a ‘world-class player’, the biggest clubs across Europe will be clamouring for his signature.

With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s dominance of the sport coming to an end, Mbappe looks set to step up in their absence.

Although some will suggest he’s only ever played in France, his performance in the Champions League and at World Cups has shown his immense quality.

He was unlucky to be on the losing side of the final in Qatar after scoring a hat-trick against Argentina.

Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Getty Images

Although Arsenal have some very exciting young attackers, Mbappe would be an incredible signing.

He’s good friends with Willam Saliba, and Mikel Arteta might be asking him to have a word with the forward on international duty.

Liverpool are also linked with a move, but they’ll need to be back in the Champions League to stand any chance of signing him.

Many Gunners fans will likely agree with Enrique that there’s little chance of Arsenal signing Mbappe.

However, if they can go one better than last season and defeat Manchester City in the Premier League next season, then anything is possible.