After rumours claiming Liverpool will make an ambitious move to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer, Fabrizio Romano has had his say.

The French superstar has been in the news a lot lately. His letter to PSG confirming he will not be extending his contract caused a huge uproar, with the Ligue 1 champions furious with their star attacker.

Mbappe is set to be sold this summer, and just when everyone thought he was on his way to Real Madrid, FIFA agent Marco Kirdemir threw Liverpool‘s name into the hat. Romano has now shared what he knows on CaughtOffside.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano responds to claims Liverpool will bid for Kylian Mbappe

Would Liverpool fans love Kylian Mbappe at Anfield next season? Absolutely! Will it happen, almost certainly not.

Apart from probably Manchester City, no other Premier League club stands a chance to sign Mbappe this summer. His wage demands are outrageous, and PSG won’t let him leave for small money either.

Everyone knows all of the above, but Kirdemir’s comments still brought about a wave of excitement for Liverpool fans. “Liverpool are competing with Real Madrid and want to pay a fortune for Mbappe,” he told Marca.

Now, Romano has some frustrating news for Liverpool fans who were hoping for the above to be true.

He said: “Sorry to disappoint you, Liverpool fans, but I’m not aware of anything concrete between Liverpool and Mbappe at this stage.

“Nothing has changed for Mbappe, PSG have been very clear: sign new deal or leave the club this summer, this is PSG’s position for the last two weeks.”

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

TBR View:

Well, who’s even surprised?!

It’s not wrong to dream about Mbappe joining your club, everyone has probably done that at one point or another, but there was never a chance for Liverpool this summer.

It’s not just that FSG would never pay what Mbappe and PSG would demand, the Frenchman probably wouldn’t consider a move to Anfield either when they’re not in the Champions League.

The only way Liverpool can sign Mbappe this summer is on FIFA 23 career mode.