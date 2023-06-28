Jorginho now shares what really shocked him when he first joined Arsenal

Jorginho has shared what surprised him when he first joined Arsenal in January.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Jorginho shared that he has no plans to leave Arsenal this summer.

Many Arsenal fans would have been underwhelmed by the arrival of the Italian international.

For much of the winter transfer window, Arsenal were linked with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Arsenal were in intense negotiations with the player and club but they couldn’t agree on a deal.

Mikel Arteta needed a midfielder before the window shut and Jorginho became available.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And so, the 31-year-old went from captaining his final game at Chelsea to joining Arsenal within a matter of days.

Jorginho has now shared what surprised him when he first joined Arsenal as they chased a historic Premier League title.

It says a lot about why the Gunners have been so successful under Mikel Arteta.

Jorginho shares what surprised him after joining Arsenal

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Jorginho said: “To be honest, I was surprised but really happy by how welcome I was, how (Arsenal) treated me when I came in.

“It just made everything so much easier for me to know more people to integrate in the team. So, it was really, really, really good and I am really, really happy.”

It’s no wonder Arsenal have been so successful given the mood around the camp that Jorginho describes.

Mikel Arteta has built a young, ambitious squad who have the potential to continue improving.

Captain Martin Odegaard is only 24, while important players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba are 22 and under.

That lack of experience started to show towards the end of the season as injuries and the pressure of the situation ended their title challenge.

Having more experienced players like Jorginho interspersed within the squad will help their cause going forward.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jorginho may have been surprised by the welcome he received at Arsenal, especially given his association with rivals Chelsea.

However, it says an awful lot about why this team appear to be on the rise.

The Emirates is an attractive place to play football right now, and it appears the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz agree.