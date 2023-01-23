Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are one to watch in Moises Caicedo race











Another hour ticks by, and another new rumour around Arsenal and Chelsea added into the mix in the final week of the window.

This time it comes in the form of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. The Ecuadorian is known to be a key target for Chelsea, with Graham Potter keen on reuniting with his former midfielder.

However, a number of others are also keen. Liverpool have shown interest but deem Caicedo an expensive option at around £65m.

And this evening on Twitter, Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Arsenal are also involved in the situation with Caicedo, insisting the Gunners are ‘well informed’ on the Brighton star.

Official. Moises Caicedo has picked Futbol Division as new agents — it’s now confirmed by agency statement 🚨🔵🇪🇨 #CFC



One to watch in the final days of Jan window — Brighton want to keep him but Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are well informed on Moises situation ⤵️ https://t.co/7CmaFU3Y4Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2023

Romano confirms in his tweet that Caicedo has now chosen a new agency as well. If a move is to happen, this could help accelerate things in the final week of the window.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been involved in transfer tussles all winter. The big one came with Mykhaylo Mudryk, with Chelsea eventually winning out in that one to pip the Gunners.

Caicedo, it seems, is another name who could well have the pick of clubs.

TBR’s View: Arsenal fans would love it if they got Caicedo

Not just because he is a fine young midfielder. But more because it would appear to be some sort of revenge for the whole Mudryk situation.

Arsenal do need another central midfielder and are being linked with a whole host of names. Caicedo is one they’d surely love to get, given his form and reputation in Brighton.

A big fee is needed. But once again, this is a young player who fits the bill for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal revolution.