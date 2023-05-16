Report: 'Perfect' £16m midfielder is one of Liverpool's top targets











The latest transfer news suggests that Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is a top target for Liverpool this summer window.

Liverpool are massively looking to strengthen their midfield as they believe it’s their weakest position in the squad. They need more quality in depth.

According to The Athletic, there are multiple midfielders the Reds are targeting. The report states that Liverpool will sign at least two midfielders this summer.

Gravenberch is ‘among their top targets’. As of yet the club have not made an offer for him, but no doubt they will soon after the season is finished.

(Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch is a top Liverpool target

The Bayern Munich midfielder is still only 21, but has already made 134 senior appearances. This includes 31 for Bayern Munich.

Sadly, most of these at the German giants have been from the bench. Despite this, he is definitely a big star and has a bright future.

He is good as a box-to-box midfielder and also chips in with the odd goal.

Bayern Munich signed him for £16million so Liverpool could have a potential bargain on their hands. The ‘perfect’ midfielder would no doubt massively improve the quality in Liverpool’s midfield.

He is an ideal and much cheaper alternative to Jude Bellingham, who Liverpool was priced out of buying as they need to spend money on multiple signings.

The summer window should be a very exciting one for Liverpool. They know they need to strengthen and will be wanting to challenge for the title next season.

Liverpool slipped off a bit this campaign but have now registered seven wins in a row. They might still finish in the top four, which would be an amazing achievement after the season they’ve had.

(Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)