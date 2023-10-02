Aston Villa captain John McGinn has said that Ollie Watkins’s performances go unnoticed by fans sometimes.

McGinn was speaking after an incredible win for Villa over fellow European side Brighton * Hove Albion.

Many fans could scarcely believe what they were seeing when the full-time score was confirmed.

Unai Emery’s side had managed to put six goals past a team who are being widely touted as potential challengers to the traditional Champions League clubs in the Premier League.

Roberto De Zerbi made several changes as he has done throughout the campaign.

They face their busiest campaign since their return to the top flight and as a result, he’s been rotating his team all season.

Aston Villa took full advantage at the weekend and showed just how well they can play when everything goes to plan.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

John McGinn hailed Ollie Watkins after the match with the Aston Villa star scoring his second hat-trick of the season.

He’s tireless on and off the ball and McGinn isn’t sure the 27-year-old quite gets the credit he deserves.

McGinn praises Villa star Watkins

Speaking after the match, McGinn said: “I’m delighted for him. The England manager was there, so that will cheer him up.

“He works really hard for the team which sometimes goes unnoticed. Today was the complete performance.”

Aston Villa see Watkins’s value and are now desperate to tie him down to a new contract.

This is amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea who both look short of goals up top.

Watkins is unlikely to ever be a world-beating centre-forward.

The existence of Harry Kane means he’s never going to be England’s first-choice striker unless the Bayern Munich forward picks up an injury.

However, as McGinn suggests, Watkins is perfect for Villa right now and has formed a fantastic partnership with Moussa Diaby.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

The pair are exceptionally quick and isolated Brighton’s centre-backs perfectly to create chance after chance.

Aston Villa fans absolutely loved how Watkins played at the weekend, but he does so much more for the team than just put the ball in the back of the net.