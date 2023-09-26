Aston Villa ‘working hard’ to keep ‘amazing’ player at the club, new contract on cards

Aston Villa have a lot of top stars at the club and they are trying to keep interested parties away from Ollie Watkins by tying him down to a new contract.

Ollie Watkins has been a huge reason for Aston Villa being such a strong side and his goals were a huge reason for them qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

According to reports from 90min, Villa are ‘working hard’ to finalise a new contract for Watkins and talks are continuing to extend his deal.

Apparently the Premier League club are are not worried about the future of the striker. They are ‘confident’ that a deal will soon be agreed.

Aston Villa confident of Watkins contract extension

There is no doubt that Watkins is a top striker in the Premier League and one of the best in his division. This season, he only has one goal and two assists in the Premier League but he has still shown his quality.

Last season he managed 15 goals in 37 appearances in the Premier League and no doubt he will hit double digits against this season.

The ‘amazing‘ striker is one of the best in the division and it is great news to hear that he is close to finalising a new deal.

Hopefully it gets sorted sooner rather than later so that both the club and Watkins can focus on what happens on the pitch.

If he doesn’t sign a new deal then there will be other clubs flocking to try and see if they can swoop in for the Englishman.

The future looks bright at Villa and under Unai Emery there ceiling for the club is no doubt very high. It is definitely exciting to see be a Villa fan right now.