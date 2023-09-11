Chelsea now want to sign £33m player, months after Alan Shearer told them he was what they needed

Chelsea might have had a busy old summer spending yet more money in the market but it doesn’t look like they’ll be slowing down just yet.

The Blues have been backed to the tune of more than £1bn in the last few windows under Todd Boehly.

But it doesn’t look like their spending will stop just yet, with reports claiming Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is a player that Chelsea could potentially make a move for in the next 12 months.

Chelsea have already been told Ollie Watkins is perfect for them

Watkins is apparently on a list of forwards Chelsea like at the moment. The former Brentford man is flying at Villa, having fully justified their decision to pay £33m for him back in 2020.

The England forward has made a fast start to the new season. Chelsea, meanwhile, have been slow off the mark and their forward players look like they’re lacking confidence.

Interestingly, then, their interest in Watkins comes just months after a certain Alan Shearer spoke of how he’d be ideal for Chelsea.

At the back end of last season, with the Blues struggling under Frank Lampard, Shearer commented how Watkins’ impact and runs in behind at Villa showed just what Chelsea were missing.

“We were just saying about the impact Ollie Watkins has at Aston Villa and the threat he is in and around the six yard box. Lampard has to find someone or some way of getting into those positions in and around the six-yard box,” Shearer said.

“At the moment it’s just too easy to defend. He’s got to find a way to get players in the box.”

Certainly, Chelsea do look like they need a number nine or a forward of sorts who can regularly score goals.

New signing Jackson looks like he’s going to be a threat but he’s already missed big chances.

The ‘really clever’ Watkins, then, could well be the ideal signing, albeit, he won’t come cheap, with Villa unlikely to want to lose their star striker.