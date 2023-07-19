Japhet Tanganga has applauded young Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin after his performance against West Ham United yesterday.

The pair played separate halves yesterday as Spurs fell to a 3-2 defeat to their London rivals in Perth.

Austin posted on his Instagram after making a very rare senior performance for Tottenham.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper is an academy product at Spurs but has yet to make his competitive debut for the club.

He has spent time out on loan with Danish club Viborg and Orlando City in Major League Soccer.

An opportunity might finally open up for Brandon Austin at Tottenham this season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Hugo Lloris is on his way out of the club after more than a decade in North London.

Fraser Forster deputised well in his absence last season but has missed out on this summer’s pre-season tour due to injury.

Like Japhet Tanganga, Austin needs to use every opportunity he can get to impress new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

Yesterday was a great start, although he couldn’t avoid conceding the eventual winner scored by Gianluca Scamacca.

Tanganga applauds Tottenham teammate Austin

Austin posted on Instagram after yesterday’s match and said: “Thanks for all the support out in [Australia].”

Japhet Tanganga replied in the comments and applauded his 24-year-old teammate.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The Spurs defender, like Austin, has a decision to make this summer over his future.

He was picked alongside Cristian Romero yesterday as part of a stronger-looking side that featured in the first half against West Ham.

However, he’s been way down the pecking order in recent seasons and Spurs are looking at alternatives in the transfer market.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

Youngster Ashley Phillips appears to be on his way to North London, while Micky Van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba have also been heavily linked.

If Van de Ven, Tapsoba or any other senior centre-backs arrive this summer, then Tanganga will have to carefully consider his next move.

Austin and Tanganga both have a few more weeks to prove they have a future at Tottenham going into next season.

Ultimately, Postecoglou has to start thinning his squad out soon and both players could end up being casualties.