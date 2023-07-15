Tottenham are now ‘more likely’ to sign rapid 22-year-old than ‘powerful’ player

Tottenham Hotspur are now apparently more likely to sign Micky van de Ven than Edmond Tapsoba this summer, but there’s a chance they may sign both.

Spurs’ prime focus now with respect to transfer incomings is new centre-backs. They desperately need an upgrade over Eric Dier and Ben Davies, and Ange Postecoglou has his eyes set on a Bundesliga pair.

Both Tapsoba and Van de Ven have been heavily linked with a move to sign for Tottenham. Paul Brown has now shared the latest on GiveMeSport.

Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham are more likely to sign Micky van de Ven than Edmond Tapsoba

Both Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba are great options for Tottenham.

The Dutchman, still only 22, is absolutely rapid. Despite being a defender, he clocked a higher top speed than Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr last season, which is just incredible.

Tapsoba isn’t really a slow defender either. The 24-year-old, branded as a ‘powerful’ player by Bundesliga’s website, is a terrific footballer in his own right, and he’s far more experienced than Van de Ven.

Brown has claimed today that Tottenham have already met with the Wolfsburg defender’s representatives. They are apparently more likely to sign him than Tapsoba, but there’s a chance they could end up bringing both of them to the club in the coming weeks.

The journalist said: “Spurs seem a little further down the line with Van de Ven. They’ve met his people. I understand his personal terms won’t be a problem. It’s purely about agreeing on a fee with his club.

“That one seems more likely to happen at the moment than Tapsoba. But both of them are on Spurs’ list, and it does look like they might try to sign two centre-backs this summer. So, they may sign them both.”

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham will not be in any European competition next season. That is a shame, but it could well turn out to be a blessing in disguise as they’ll mostly play just one game a week.

That will give Postecoglou a lot of time to implement his ideas, and if Spurs get their recruitment right, they could end up being a really difficult side to play against next season.

Either Van de Ven or Tapsoba would be great signings for Tottenham, but if they can get both of them, they will start the season in a really strong position.

However, we still think it will be one or the other.