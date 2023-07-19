Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of signing Ashley Phillips from Blackburn Rovers this week.

Spurs have had a solid window so far. They’ve signed Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manos Solomon already, and all three of them are excellent additions.

Now, Tottenham are about to make a signing for the future, and Romano has claimed on Twitter that Phillips will have his medical in the next 24 hours.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Ashley Phillips is about to sign for Spurs

Blackburn Rovers are facing financial cutbacks after the Indian government have allegedly told the club’s owners, the VH Group, to limit overseas investment (James Nursey).

That has forced them to make some sacrifices with their squad, and young Ashley Phillips will reportedly be the player who they will cash in on.

Tottenham are set to take advantage of the situation by making a move for Phillips, and Romano has today shared some good news for Spurs fans on this front.

The journalist has revealed that a deal has been struck between Tottenham and Blackburn for the defender, and he is now all set to become a new Spurs player.

Romano tweeted: “Talented centre-back Ashley Phillips will join Tottenham, agreement in place — it is a signing for the future, of course new CB will arrive this summer.

“Fee to Blackburn will be £3m — medical in 24h as @CDEccleshare reported.”

He’s a phenomenal young boy

This is excellent business by Spurs.

Phillips is definitely not ready for the Premier League, but he is a young centre-back with a lot of potential. Old Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is a huge fan of the defender and once raved about how good a player he is.

He said, as per the Evening Standard: “He’s 6ft 4in, he’s fast, mobile and can pass it really well. He can use both feet, he’s composed.

“Ash is just a phenomenal young boy. If you were to create a defender in the mould of how you would want one, this kid has got every attribute.”