Jamie O’Hara has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire this summer.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (17/7 6:58am), O’Hara was discussing the future of the England international.

Harry Maguire had a difficult weekend as pre-season gets underway as he shared that he was no longer Manchester United captain.

Erik ten Hag hasn’t shared who will be replacing him, but it’s another sign that the centre-back’s time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

The 30-year-old has been linked with plenty of clubs this summer, including Newcastle and West Ham.

However, O’Hara has urged Tottenham to bring in Harry Maguire to solve their defensive issues.

Spurs were woeful at the back last season and need to improve quickly over the summer to avoid a repeat of those issues.

The experienced defender could be the level-headed player Cristian Romero needs alongside him to keep him calm during games.

O’Hara has urged Tottenham to sign Maguire

Asked about what Maguire should do this summer, O’Hara said: “I think for him personally, I think he should leave.

“I think as a player if they’re taking the armband off you, you’re not part of his plans.

“You’ve hardly featured last season, as you said Luke Shaw plays in front of him. You need to get out of that football club.

Reporter Shebahn Aherne then asked: “Would you take him at Spurs?”

O’Hara replied: “Yes, I would because he’s better than what we’ve got.

“Absolutely [I would start him]. I would play him and [Cristian] Romero at centre-half.

“He’s still a top player, you don’t become Manchester United captain if you’re not a top player.

“But, I think the way Manchester United have wanted to play with this high line and when [Erik] Ten Hag’s come in, they’ve wanted to press, I think he gets found out with pace.”

The £35m defender is being considered by Spurs, alongside several other targets.

O’Hara may have urged Tottenham to sign Maguire, but other younger players might be more appealing.

There’s firm interest in Edmond Tapsoba and Micky Van de Ven although their price tags won’t be much different.

Maguire could be the ball-playing centre-back Ange Postecoglou has been looking for.

If he can start attacks centrally and cut out danger then he might be just what the Australian coach is looking for.