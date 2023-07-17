Newcastle interested in signing ‘fantastic’ £35m Tottenham target

Harry Maguire has been told by Erik ten Hag he can leave Manchester United and a number of clubs are keen on signing him.

According to 90Min, Ten Hag has told Maguire it might be best for all parties if he seeks a move elsewhere. The United boss has stripped Maguire of the captaincy and at the same time, told the England defender he can leave.

And according to 90Min, there is interest from both West Ham and Newcastle in Maguire, while a number of Italian clubs are also thought to be keen on the giant defender.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Maguire’s career at Old Trafford has taken a bit of a nosedive since Ten Hag took over. Now firmly behind the likes of Varane and Martinez at the back, the £80m signing has long been tipped to move on.

Newcastle being keen on Maguire will perk the interest of Tottenham, who are also believed to fancy the former Sheffield United defender.

Reports have previously suggested Maguire can leave for around £35m. His big wages, however, are a problem and any buying club will need to negotiate those with the defender to come to an agreement.

A fresh start needed

Harry Maguire might have become a bit of a laughing stock in the eyes of some harsh social media commentators and creators, but he remains a quality defender.

Maguire keeps getting selected at international level for a reason and there’s a good chance he can turn his career right back around with a move to a new club.

Newcastle are a giant club who are on the up themselves. Eddie Howe has proven he can get the best from players and Maguire must surely be open to the idea of a move to the northeast.

Whoever does end up getting Maguire will be getting a seasoned professional and importantly, a player who’ll be desperate to prove himself again.