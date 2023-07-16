TalkSPORT pundit Darren Ambrose has urged Manchester United star Harry Maguire to join West Ham this summer, after claims he’s also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

Both David Moyes and Ange Postecoglou will be hoping to bolster their squad over the coming weeks.

West Ham have just lost their skipper Declan Rice after he joined Arsenal for a British record fee yesterday, while Tottenham defenders Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon are facing uncertain futures in North London.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a summer swoop for Maguire, with Ben Jacobs claiming Tottenham have held internal discussions over signing the England international.

West Ham are also in need of defensive reinforcements and BBC Sport reports they do hold an interest in snapping up Maguire this summer.

And Ambrose has told talkSPORT that a switch to East London would be a good move for Maguire as he bids to rebuild his career.

Maguire urged to join West Ham

“In terms of Harry’s career, I think he should go and play,” Ambrose said. “I think he’ll play at West Ham, it’s a fresh start.

“He’s not got the massive expectations that Manchester United have at the moment so he can gain his confidence back.

“As you said, there’s a massive player in there as well. I think he’s still quality enough. Especially to play Premier League football.”

The pundit also believes that Maguire has received ‘unfair’ criticism during his spell at Old Trafford. But he can’t see West Ham signing the defender on loan this summer.

He added: “£25 million. There’s questions that it could be a loan move, no chance!”

West Ham are in need of defensive reinforcements after losing Craig Dawson back in January.

Both Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd have performed well, but David Moyes will be keen to add another quality option at centre-back.

Of course, Maguire has struggled for minutes at Old Trafford over the past year, with Erik ten Hag preferring the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw over the 30-year-old.

Nevertheless, Maguire seems like a good fit for Moyes’ system and would provide West Ham with yet another threat from set-piece situations.

As for Tottenham, they seem to be focused on other targets for the time being, with Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba both heavily linked.