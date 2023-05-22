Jamie O’Hara now says 29-year-old Tottenham man has to be sold this summer











Pundit Jamie O’Hara has said that Harry Kane has to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer to match his ambitions.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (22/5 9:15am), O’Hara was talking after another defeat for Spurs.

A season that has well and truly fizzled out in north London got even worse on Saturday.

After a very promising start against Brentford, the wheels once again fell off.

Harry Kane’s magnificent goal was the high point on an otherwise disappointing afternoon.

The club-record goalscorer praised Ryan Mason’s tactics despite the defeat.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

In public, Kane is still very much backing the club as you would expect.

However, O’Hara believes that Kane needs to take the opportunity to leave Tottenham this summer.

He doesn’t think the club will ever be able to match what the 29-year-old forward deserves.

With no permanent manager or director of football appointed yet, the summer is still full of question marks.

The club might finally be closing in on a coach for next season.

O’Hara urges Kane to leave Tottenham

Speaking about Tottenham’s talisman, O’Hara said: “Obviously, we all hope that he’ll stick around and sign a new contract because without Harry Kane I seriously think we could be fighting relegation next season. We are that bad without him.

“I think with the lack of ambition that we’ve shown, and the players that we’ve signed that haven’t been good enough, if he leaves, we are in big, big trouble.

“I feel like he’s got to leave really, like why would he stay?

“The guy wants to win something; the guy deserves to win trophies and I just don’t see that changing next season.

“If he doesn’t leave, he lacks ambition, let’s be honest. If he doesn’t leave and a club does come in for him and Spurs are like, ‘You know what, we’ll probably have to look at selling you’, and he doesn’t go to say a Man United, then I think he lacks ambition.”

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Harry Kane has been linked with leaving Spurs this summer, but Manchester United are already worried they’ll be priced out of a move.

Daniel Levy is already unpopular among the Tottenham fanbase right now.

If he were to let Kane leave Tottenham this summer as O’Hara has suggested, the backlash would be extraordinary.

However, with just one year left on his current contract, the thought of him leaving on a free transfer won’t sit well either.

Keeping him and hoping to negotiate a new deal looks to be the best option right now.

If Arne Slot is appointed, one of his most important jobs is convincing Kane to extend his stay in north London.

