Report: PL side now fear 'incredible' Tottenham player will cost too much to sign this summer











Manchester United now fear that Harry Kane will cost too much to sign from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, with Spurs likely to demand over £87 million.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, with Erik ten Hag’s side now readying a bid for Dusan Vlahovic as they prepare to try and sign a new striker this summer.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Of course, it has appeared for some time that Manchester United may be one of the main contenders to potentially sign Harry Kane this summer.

Manchester United now fear Harry Kane will be too expensive

There are not too many sides in world football who could afford Kane. And that number gets even smaller when you consider how many actually need to splash the cash on a marquee forward.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester United are one of those teams. And unlike Spurs, they are on the gradual up under Erik ten Hag. So you could understand if the chance to move to Old Trafford appealed to the 29-year-old.

Unfortunately for those hoping that he does make the switch, it would appear that Manchester United are not optimistic about a deal.

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United are preparing a £61 million bid for Dusan Vlahovic as they now fear that Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen will be too expensive.

Both will cost in excess of £87 million (€100 million). And that looks set to be a stumbling block.

There does appear to be a real possibility that Kane will stay for what will be the final year of his current contract. Daniel Levy is going to be reluctant to let him go.

And there are not many sides who could make a bid that tempts Tottenham to sell.

If Manchester United are backing away, that may be a sign that Spurs are in a strong position to keep Kane at least one more year.

It does not address all of the concerns if he stays this summer. But clearly, Tottenham are going to be in a stronger position next year if they have their ‘incredible‘ talisman next term.