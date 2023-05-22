Manager's agent is now determined to get him the Tottenham job











Feyenoord boss Arne Slot’s agent is now determined to land him the Tottenham Hotspur job this summer.

That’s according to De Telegraaf, as relayed by SportWitness, who claim that Slot’s agent Rafaela Pimenta is ‘fully committed’ to bringing her client to north London.

Tottenham seem to have identified their top managerial target to become Antonio Conte’s permanent successor ahead of next season.

Spurs has been touted as a possible destination for a host of managers since Conte’s departure in March. But The Athletic reports that Tottenham are ready to make a formal offer to Feyenoord for Slot.

The Dutchman has gained plenty of admirers after an impressive spell in the Eredivisie. He’s led Feyenoord to a league title this season over the likes of Ajax and PSV, all while playing a progressive, attack-minded style of football.

It’s led to him emerging as Tottenham’s favoured choice and it seems that his agent is ready to push through a move to the Premier League.

De Telegraaf claims that Pimenta is set to hold talks with Feyenoord chief Dennis te Kloese over the coming days.

She will ask what it will take for Slot to secure a move to Tottenham, with Feyenoord fully aware of the difficulty of keeping a player or manager who’s attracting interest from the Premier League.

Slot is apparently aware that ‘things have been set in motion’ amid links to Tottenham, but the move will come down to the negotiations between Spurs and Feyenoord, as relayed by Sport Witness.

Slot is an intriguing option for Tottenham given his lack of experience in the Premier League. But he ticks plenty of boxes for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

The 44-year-old has impressed in Holland over the past few years, where he had AZ Alkmaar fighting for the Eredivisie before joining Feyenoord.

He led the Rotterdam-based side to a Europa Conference League final last year before picking up the Eredivisie title this season.

It seems as if the ‘incredible‘ manager is keen on a move to Spurs and that should be a big positive for Tottenham fans given Conte’s spell at the club.

The Italian never seemed to be fully committed to Tottenham and this should be the bare minimum requirement for their next permanent manager.

