Harry Kane says something Ryan Mason did against Brentford was absolutely brilliant











Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has praised the tactics used by manager Ryan Mason against Brentford on Saturday.

Kane was speaking to the Evening Standard after another poor result for Spurs.

The club’s all-time top scorer added another to his tally in the first half with an unbelievable strike.

His record from free-kicks isn’t the best and so to get around that, he lashed the ball into the top corner after a layoff from Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham should have scored at least one more goal before half-time but squandered their chances.

Brentford made them pay with a fantastic second-half performance, scoring three times to pile more misery onto Spurs.

Ryan Mason set Tottenham up with four forwards on the pitch and Harry Kane was impressed with his change in tactics.

Kane was joined by Kulusevski up top, with Son Heung-min and Arnaut Danjuma primarily playing out wide.

It was a case of Mason trying to put his best players on the pitch all at once to produce a result.

With the chances they created, it should have worked, but they’ll be disappointed with the individual mistakes that led to Brentford’s goals.

Kane impressed with Mason’s tactics

Asked about the change of formation at the weekend, Kane said: “Ryan is trying to help us as much as possible. We changed the system again and I thought it worked great in the first half.

“Sometimes these things take time. The type of training, energy and fitness takes a while to build up but when you’re in middle of the season with few games to go you haven’t got the chance to do that.

“You have to somehow be able to win games even when you’re not at your best. We’re struggling to hang into games when there’s a little bit of pressure against us. That was what happened there and we weren’t able to recover from it.”

Ryan Mason has thrown his hat in the ring to become Tottenham’s next permanent manager.

The 31-year-old is in charge for the second time, although results haven’t been as encouraging compared to his first spell.

Mason’s tactics didn’t quite work as planned yesterday, although he’ll be glad to have Kane backing his decision.

He’s got one more game against Leeds United to prove he’s the right man to take the job going forward.

A trip to Elland Road when the home side requires a win to stay in the Premier League might not be particularly appealing.

