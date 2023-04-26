‘The way it’s going’: Journalist claims 50-year-old manager could get the Tottenham job by default











According to Graeme Bailey, Brendan Rodgers could well end up getting the Tottenham job by default.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, the journalist was discussing the runners and riders in the race to replace Antonio Conte, and according to Bailey, the job could well end up falling into Brendan Rodgers’ lap.

The Northern Irishman is someone who has reportedly long been admired by Daniel Levy, and Bailey can’t help but feel that he could end up being appointed as Spurs continue to stall when it comes to getting their top targets.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Rodgers could get the job

Bailey shared his view on the Spurs job.

“I keep coming back to Brendan Rodgers, I think this might be Brendan Rodgers’ job. I do, I don’t know why but it’s a feeling that I have. We know he’s on the list and Daniel Levy likes him. He’s a very good Premier League manager and it might fall into his lap with the way it’s going,” Bailey said.

Another Nuno

As good of a manager as Rodgers is, he wouldn’t be many people’s first choice for the Tottenham job.

We can’t help but feel that he would be another Nuno Espirito Santo if he ended up getting the Spurs job. After all, much like the Portuguese gaffer, he’s nowhere near the top of Spurs’ initial list.

Reports suggest that the likes of Luis Enrique, Vincent Kompany and Julian Nagelsmann are above Rodgers’ on Spurs’ list, and it looks as though a lot would have to go wrong for the ex-Leicester boss to end up getting this job.

It sounds unrealistic, but when it comes to Tottenham Hotspur you can’t write anything off.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

