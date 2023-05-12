Journalist: Tottenham not considering Julian Nagelsmann for manager role











Tottenham Hotspur do not intend to meet with Julian Nagelsmann over the Spurs vacancy.

This is according to The Evening Standard’s Dan Kilpatrick, who has just taken to Twitter with the update.

He also reported that Nagelsmann is “currently not a contender” for the manager’s job at Tottenham.

Spurs “respect Nagelsmann but do not consider him for them at the moment,” added Kilpatrick.

Football.london’s Alasdair Gold also took to Twitter with similar updates.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with Nagelsmann over the past few weeks.

The German coach was relieved of his duties at Bayern Munich, which reportedly sparked Spurs’ interest.

Plenty of speculation followed, which included purported discussions between the various parties.

There were reports in Germany (Sport 1) claiming Tottenham had held preliminary talks with Nagelsmann.

Apparently, he wanted clarity regarding who the club’s next director would be before seriously considering the role.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Now, it’s being reported that not only do Spurs not see him as a candidate, but they haven’t met with him and don’t intend to.

This will no doubt come as a shock to the Tottenham fanbase, many of whom appeared eager for Spurs to bring Nagelsmann to N17.

We’ll see what happens now, with plenty of other great managers still seemingly in the hat for the Tottenham vacancy.

However, based on these reports from Kilpatrick and Gold, Nagelsmann to Spurs is no longer a possibility – if it ever was.