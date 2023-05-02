Report: Daniel Levy has considered appointing 'unbelievable' British manager for Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly held internal talks to discuss if Brendan Rodgers should be appointed as the club’s new manager.

Spurs are onto their third head coach this season now after parting ways with both Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini. Ryan Mason is at the helm and he is doing a decent job – even though he has picked up just one point from his two games in charge.

A new manager is expected to come in at Tottenham this summer, and Rodgers is reportedly on Levy’s mind.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Daniel Levy has held internal talks about Brendan Rodgers becoming Tottenham manager

Tottenham have been slow in their search for a new manager.

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter at around the same time as Conte left Spurs, and the Blues are reportedly on the verge of appointing a permanent manager for next season – Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs are taking their time and fans are hoping that this means Levy and co are being thorough in their search. A number of names have been linked with the Tottenham job, including Brendan Rodgers.

The 50-year-old, branded as an ‘unbelievable‘ manager, has been out of a job since leaving Leicester City. He is available now, and Levy is reportedly thinking of him.

ESPN claim this week that Tottenham have held internal talks to discuss if they should appoint Rodgers. It has been claimed that Levy has previously spoken to the Brit about the manager’s role at Spurs, but no move materialised then.

It is still unclear if Rodgers is on Tottenham’s wish list, but he is a very good manager and should be seriously considered for the job.

Tottenham manager target Brendan Rodgers – Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

TBR View:

Brendan Rodgers may not be as big a name as Tottenham targets Julian Nagelsmann or Luis Enrique, but the 50-year-old is a very, very good manager.

Everybody only remembers how it ended at Liverpool and Leicester, but he did a remarkable job at both clubs in his first few years there. He was even better at Celtic, where he won two league titles.

A big-name manager is what fans usually want, but Tottenham have gone down that road with Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho, and look how that turned out.

Rodgers may not be the exciting name everyone talks about, but he would be an excellent option for Spurs, in our opinion.

Tottenham manager target Brendan Rodgers – Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Show all