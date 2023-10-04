Tottenham Hotspur have some very exciting young players coming through the academy right now, with Jamie Donley and Yago Santiago being two such examples.

The Under-21 side currently have a 100% winning record and have been taking the Premier League 2 by storm.

After their 4-2 win over Chelsea, Yago Santiago took to social media to celebrate his side’s continued good form.

Ange Postecoglou has already shown in his short time at the club that he’s keeping a close eye on the academy.

Young centre-back Alfie Dorrington has been regularly called up to train with the senior side and is highly regarded at the club.

Forward Jamie Donley went one better this weekend, being named on the bench for the first time against Liverpool.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Postecoglou instead decided to give new signing Alejo Veliz his Spurs debut but the teenager is closing in on a first senior appearance.

Donley isn’t the only Tottenham youngster who has started the season on fire, with Santiago also in fantastic form.

The pair were both nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month in August and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were in contention again for their performances last month.

Donley and Santiago star for Tottenham Under-21s

Posting on Instagram after their win over London rivals Chelsea, Santiago said: “Hungry for more.”

Jamie Donley applauded his performance while Alfie Dorrington loved what he saw from the 20-year-old.

Santiago typically plays on the left wing but has been popping up in the box at every opportunity this season.

The Spaniard has five goals to his name in five PL2 appearances as well as three assists.

Donley is the only player in Tottenham’s Under-21 squad who can match Santiago’s numbers right now.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

He may have only scored three times but his six assists mean the England Under-19 international is ahead of Santiago by one in terms of goal contributions.

Donley has been backed to be either the next Harry Kane or James Maddison at the club.

The fact that he could play either role suggests just how good he can be.