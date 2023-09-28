Tottenham academy star could become the next Kane or Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur academy talent Jamie Donley appears to be a star in the making at Spurs.

Alasdair Gold, speaking in his latest football.london Q&A, believes the 18-year-old is developing into “more and more of a creator”.

The Tottenham insider even floated the possibility that Donley could perhaps develop to play in a hybrid role like Harry Kane did.

The other possibility could be that the Spurs teenage forward could perhaps drop deeper and “emulate James Maddison”.

Donley has been making waves in the Tottenham academy and has been tipped as a future star for Spurs.

This season, he has registered a staggering six assists and one goal from six Premier League 2 games.

Donley has also dazzled in the EFL Trophy, registering two goals and one assist against Colchester.

Two seasons ago, he registered 16 goals and seven assists as an Under-18 talent.

And last term, alternating between the U18s and U21s, he got nine goals and eight assists.

‘I’d love to see Jamie Donley get a spot on the bench’

Gold, replying to a fan who asked him about which Tottenham talents he backed for success, named Donley.

“In terms of academy players I’d love to see Jamie Donley get a spot on the bench,” he said.

“Although he’s in a position with a lot of first team competition in it right now.

“The way he’s developing though, he’s becoming more and more of a creator than an out and out striker.

“Who knows, he might one day be able to fit the dual role Harry Kane used to have or even drop deeper to emulate James Maddison.”

Our view

Tottenham have had plenty of top talents in recent years and that’s certainly the case today as well.

Under previous managers, there didn’t seem to be much of a pathway between the academy and the first team.

Hopefully this will change under Postecoglou. It seems likely, given he has been known for giving top talents a chance.