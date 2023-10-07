Jamie Carragher says Liverpool have a 21-year-old youngster who’s just like Patrick Vieira

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Ryan Gravenberch reminds him of Patrick Vieira.

The Reds have had a fantastic start to the season. Apart from their controversial defeat against Tottenham last weekend, they’ve barely put a foot wrong, and all of their new signings are performing brilliantly too. Gravenberch scored his first goal for Liverpool this week.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool signed Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day last month.

The 21-year-old is a fantastic young player. He opened his account on Thursday with a goal against Union SG, and Jurgen Klopp decided to sing his praises after the game.

Gravenberch is being eased into the side by Klopp, but we can all see that he has what it takes to perform in the Premier League.

He’s tall, strong and physical, and Jamie Carragher says he reminds him of Arsenal legend and Premier League Hall of Famer Patrick Vieira.

The pundit told Liverpool Echo: “As for Gravenberch, he hasn’t played as much, you are looking at the potential and thinking it could be something really special there.

“You are seeing signs of that, the way he moves and glides past people. There is something there and, if Jurgen Klopp and his staff can make that into something good, we could have a really special player.

“Just looking at him, he looks like a footballer: the size, the physique. He reminds me a little bit of Patrick Vieira, that way he glides through with the ball. You can see signs of that.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He has also been compared to Paul Pogba

Patrick Vieira is arguably the greatest midfielder to play in the Premier League.

The legendary Frenchman had everything in his game – he was strong, powerful, technically brilliant, could score goals and provide assists, and was a real leader.

Being compared to Vieira is a great compliment to Gravenberch, but the young Dutchman isn’t new to comparisons – he was previously likened to Frank Rijkaard and Paul Pogba.

Gravenberch’s old coach Brian Tevreden told Goal: “Physically, I see Frank (Rijkaard) in him from back in the day because he’s tall and very strong.

“But technically, I would say he’s a better version of Pogba in his best days at Juventus, in terms of his technique and his presence on the pitch He’s very dominant like Pogba was, and that’s what I see in Ryan.”.