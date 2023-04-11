Arsenal target Ryan Gravenberch compared to Paul Pogba and Frank Rijkaard











Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer, and the Dutchman has earned a lot of praise over the years.

The talented midfielder is still only 20, but he has been a popular name in Europe for a few seasons now. He was fantastic for Ajax during his time there, and the world stood up to watch him then.

Bayern Munich won the race to sign Gravenberch last summer, but he could already be on the move now – perhaps, to Arsenal.

Gravenberch played over 100 games for Ajax during his time there, and he was one of the most exciting young midfield talents in Europe then.

The youngster attracted interest from numerous clubs, and some of his performances earned him rave reviews. He was even compared to some of the best midfielders in the world – past and present – and that raised his stock even more.

His youth coach at Ajax, Brian Tevreden, told Goal in March 2021: “Physically, I see Frank in him from back in the day because he’s tall and very strong,” said Tevreden, who left Ajax’s academy in 2016 and took up the role of director of football at Championship side Reading.

“But technically, I would say he’s a better version of Pogba in his best days at Juventus, in terms of his technique and his presence on the pitch. He’s very dominant like Pogba was, and that’s what I see in Ryan.”

Dutch pundit Wim Kieft said when Gravenberch was 18: “He is the greatest talent in the Netherlands. If someone like this makes his debut at the highest level, the big question is whether he can keep up with the faster pace.

“Gravenberch picks up on that very quickly. Also in the Champions League. When you see how, despite his height and physically, he easily turns away in the crowds and accelerates, you don’t see that much.”

Arsenal want to sign him

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg broke the news about Arsenal’s interest in Gravenberch yesterday.

The youngster has only played 701 minutes of football in all competitions, and he, like any other footballer, wants to play more at the top level.

There is a lot of competition at Arsenal as well, but Plettenberg believes he’ll get more game time at the Emirates than at Bayern Munich. However, no decision will be taken until Thomas Tuchel makes up his mind.

The journalist tweeted this week: “Arsenal is monitoring him and his situation at Bayern! But no negotiations yet. Lot of competition with Ødegaard, Xhaka, Partey, Jorginho… but nevertheless: He could get more playing time there. Now all depends on Tuchel.”

