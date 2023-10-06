‘What a talent he is’: Jurgen Klopp blown away by 21-year-old Liverpool youngster

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Ryan Gravenberch after his side’s 2-0 win over Union SG last night.

The Reds were made to work hard at times by the Belgian outfit, but they picked up a fairly comfortable victory in the end. Gravenberch has made the headlines for scoring his first goal for Liverpool, and Klopp is delighted with him.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool signed Ryan Gravenberch on transfer deadline day last month.

The 21-year-old midfielder is a huge talent. The Reds have had an eye on him since his Ajax days, and Jurgen Klopp finally got his man on the last day of the summer window.

Gravenberch is being eased into things at Liverpool. He had only started twice before last night, and on his third start, he managed to open his account.

The Dutchman was alert after Union SG’s goalkeeper Anthony Moris made a meal of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shot. Gravenberch tapped it in from close range, and that set the Reds on their way.

Speaking about the young midfielder after the game, Klopp said, as per Liverpoolfc.com: “I think it’s really obvious how good he is, what a talent he is.

“He’s enjoying the situation, enjoying himself, that’s very important, [he] gets step by step all the confidence back, that’s really cool to see. He’s in the middle of the group, fits really well to the age group of the majority of the squad, so that’s really good. That’s only positive.

“We thought he might be able to play 90, we want to give him 90, but then we saw how he dropped a little bit and didn’t want to go there [with] any risks, so that’s why we brought on Dom for a few minutes.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Gravenberch is a huge talent

Ryan Gravenberch was always an incredibly talented player, but many people forgot how good he is after his disappointing spell at Bayern Munich last season.

The Dutch youngster barely played for the German champions. He was nowhere near the top of the pecking order, and that’s the reason why he was so keen to leave.

Liverpool snapped him up, and it’s clear that he will get plenty of opportunities under Klopp, who thinks he is a magnificent talent.

Liverpool take on Brighton this weekend in what will be a tough game. It will be interesting to see if Gravenberch will get a start.