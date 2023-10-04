Sky journalist shares what Klopp told him ‘outside’ his presser about Liverpool VAR controversy

Liverpool are currently trying to figure out their next steps in wake of the VAR fiasco at Tottenham Hotspur.

Ahead of the Reds‘ upcoming Europa League match, Jurgen Klopp has expressed his desire to see Tottenham v Liverpool replayed.

Sky Sports senior journalist Rob Dorsett was at the Reds press conference and revealed what Klopp told him outside of the news conference room.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The reporter, speaking on air via Football Daily, said the Liverpool boss told him that he thinks this incident could “galvanise” the squad and bring them closer together.

Dorsett says Klopp obviously “wants to try and move on”, with two key fixtures coming up before the international break.

“From Jurgen Klopp’s perspective, he wants to try and move on. Of course he does,” he said.

“He’s got a match in the Europa League tomorrow to prepare for, against Royale Union San-Gilloise, and he’s trying to prepare his players for that.

“He told me outside of this news conference room that he thinks this could galvanise his squad and bring them together.”

Dorsett also noted how several Liverpool players, such as Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister and Andy Robertson, shared defiant messages on social media in wake of Saturday’s match.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Our view

The likelihood is that Liverpool unfortunately won’t get the chance to replay the game. The precedent it would set could open up a huge can of worms in terms of pretty much every match in history where officiating injustices have taken place.

Let’s see whether the Reds can get any sort of redress for what has happened. In the meantime, Liverpool’s players and staff need to concentrate as best they can on the games ahead – and preparation – without losing their heads.