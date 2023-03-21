James Maddison now certain to leave this summer, after claims Tottenham want him











James Maddison now look set to leave Leicester City this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly interested in signing him.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details about the 26-year-old’s future.

Leicester City could be in real trouble this season, as they hover just above the relegation zone.

They’ve picked up just a single point in their last five games, and sit one point above 18th place West Ham.

Brendan Rodgers side have outscored all of their relegation rivals, but are struggling to keep the goals out.

The main reason for their success in front of goal has been James Maddison.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The one-time England international has nine goals and six assists in just 19 starts.

The ‘sensational’ playmaker is likely to be key to Leicester staying up after the international break.

However, it’s now looking very likely that Maddison will leave Leicester with Tottenham circling.

He’s got a much more important task ahead of him before deciding on his future.

Maddison looks certain to leave Leicester amid Tottenham interest

The report from The Athletic suggests that Maddison looks set to leave this summer, but relegation would confirm his departure.

‘The pair [Maddison and Harvey Barnes] may not have long-term futures at the club as Leicester must sell an asset or two to fund their huge squad rebuild, and they remain their most bankable assets — and it’s a certainty both will move on if the worst happens over the next two months.’

Valued at £60m, it would an expensive outlay for Tottenham should Maddison choose to leave Leicester.

However, he offers something Tottenham desperately need right now.

Antonio Conte’s side are completely bereft of creativity in central areas.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have chipped in with goals and assists this season, although this isn’t something they excel at.

Maddison would offer Conte a tactical alternative to what he’s currently got.

The chances of the Italian still being in charge at Spurs next season look very slim.

If whoever replaces him wants to steer the club in a new direction, a player like Maddison would offer them that flexibility.

They may have to fight off interest from Newcastle, who are also big fans of the Leicester star.

Show all