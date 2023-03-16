‘Inevitable’: £60m star is almost certain to leave this summer, Newcastle are ‘obsessed’ with him – Journalist











Speaking to GiveMeSport, Dean Jones has shared and update on James Maddison’s future amid a number of links to Newcastle United.

Maddison has been linked to Newcastle for quite some time. In fact, Fabrizio Romano has gone as far as to say that the Magpies are ‘obsessed’ with the idea of signing the £60m man.

Well, that move may now be on the cards. Jones claims that it’s starting to look inevitable that Maddison will be leaving Leicester this summer, and if that is the case, one has to imagine that the Magpies will be at the front of the queue to sign him.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Maddison to leave

Jones shared what he knows about the player.

“It’s starting to look inevitable that Maddison leaves, he is going to take some convincing to stay, certainly,” Jones said.

“It depends really now on which clubs come forward with an offer and what the offers are going to be in terms of who can get him.”

“Obviously, Newcastle have been really keen, Tottenham have been keeping an eye on it too, and who knows who else might now come into the mix at the end of the season; we’ll have to see.”

It’s time

Maddison leaving Leicester looks inevitable this summer, and, in all honesty, it is about time for the attacking midfielder to ditch the Foxes.

This is a footballer who is more than good enough to be playing Champions League football, and sadly, it doesn’t look like Leicester can offer that anytime soon.

Of course, they’ve come close to a top four finish in the past, but with the likes of Youri Tielemans set to move on and Jamie Vardy coming towards the end of his career, you have to admit that this is the end of a cycle for Leicester, and it’s time for Maddison to go.

