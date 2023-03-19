Jamie O’Hara now says Tottenham simply have to sign James Maddison this summer











Jamie O’Hara has now demanded that Tottenham Hotspur sign Leicester City star James Maddison this summer.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O’Hara was talking about what Spurs need in the next transfer window.

Tottenham fans had to put up with another disappointing result in the Premier League yesterday.

They were minutes away from leapfrogging Manchester United into 3rd place and recording a vital win.

However, a dubious penalty was awarded against Pape Matar Sarr for a foul on Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Fraser Forster guessed the right way, but still couldn’t get near James Ward-Prowse’s spot kick.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Tottenham looked good going forward, and benefitted from both of their wing-backs scoring their first goals for the club.

However, they still lack a little bit of creativity in the middle of the pitch.

Jamie O’Hara now believes that Tottenham have to sign James Maddison in the summer.

The ‘sensational’ playmaker would offer something completely different to what Spurs currently have.

His future looks almost certain to be away from Leicester next season.

However, he’s got plenty of clubs that are interested in bringing him in.

O’Hara insists Tottenham try to sign Maddison

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O’Hara said: “Next season, Tottenham have to bring in James Maddison.

“For me, they’re probably going to be competing with Newcastle for him. I think he’s a player that Spurs need, or at least someone very similar to him.”

Maddison has been in superb form this season, even if Leicester have struggled.

His goals and assists tallies have only been beaten by Harry Kane among the Tottenham squad.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Valued at £60m, Leicester look almost certain to lose him when the season finishes.

As O’Hara suggests, Newcastle could be the team that prevent Tottenham from signing Maddison.

Eddie Howe reportedly thinks he could transform his side’s attack if they manage to sign him.

Maddison’s skill set doesn’t currently exist within the Tottenham squad. He would be a valuable asset for Antonio Conte, or whoever takes over from him if he leaves the club.

