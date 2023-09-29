Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison decided to have some fun after seeing Pedro Porro host a giveaway on his Instagram yesterday.

The mood around Spurs seems to be at an all-time high, and Ange Postecoglou deserves immense credit for turning things around at the club. Maddison has played a big part since his arrival too, and he has been very active on social media.

Everyone expected James Maddison to hit the ground running at Tottenham, but there were concerns over how Pedro Porro would fare in Postecoglou’s system.

The 24-year-old joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon in January this year, and he was brought in as an upgrade to Emerson Royal in that wing-back role.

Under Postecoglou, he is being used as a natural full-back, and he looks much better in this role than he ever did under Antonio Conte last season.

Porro is clearly enjoying life at Tottenham now, and after reaching 400,000 followers on Instagram, he decided to host a giveaway to one of his fans.

Earlier this week, we told you about a bit of banter between Porro and Maddison on Instagram. There’s more of it now with the Englishman deciding to mock his 24-year-old teammate.

Replying to his post, Maddison wrote: “Pick me, pick meeee!”

James Maddison really is the perfect player for Tottenham, isn’t he?

The Englishman is phenomenal on the pitch. He can score goals, provide assists and is up there with the best-attacking midfielders in the country right now.

Off the pitch as well, Maddison seems like a really fun guy to be around. He keeps everyone around him smiling, and that is always a good thing.

Tottenham take on Liverpool tomorrow in what is a huge game. If Maddison starts and plays well, Spurs could pull off a huge win.