Chris Sutton hails ‘phenomenal’ Tottenham man’s start to the campaign

Pundit Chris Sutton has hailed James Maddison’s start to life at Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Sutton was talking to journalist Ian Ladyman on the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast.

One of the major talking points from this weekend’s Premier League action was the North London derby.

There were some fantastic performances across the pitch from Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Son Heung-min stole the headlines with his two goals, although James Maddison’s performance to assist both finishes hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Although they conceded twice, Tottenham’s defence performed confidently as well, especially considering three of the back five were playing their first competitive matches against Arsenal.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Guglielmo Vicario pulled off some great saves while Micky Van de Ven once again looked assured alongside Cristian Romero.

Sutton wanted to highlight how well James Maddison has played his season for Tottenham.

The £170,000-a-week playmaker has hit the ground running faster than many would have predicted.

He’s already recorded six goal involvements in the league, only Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah have produced more.

Sutton impressed with Maddison start at Tottenham this season

Sutton was joking with Ladyman about who the best signing this season has been and said: “I know you would have David Raya as your signing of the summer.

“The creativity which he brings, I think it was slightly telling when [James] Maddison went off that Tottenham just lacked that cut thrust and that cleverness but he’s been phenomenal hasn’t he?”

Ian Wright admitted after the North London derby that he’s always afraid of facing Maddison.

For a Spurs player to strike that sort of fear into an Arsenal fan will be hugely exciting for Postecoglou.

As Sutton has suggested, Maddison has been a revelation for Tottenham this season and is only going from strength to strength.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou had some serious work to do this summer to lift the malaise around Spurs after a disastrous campaign.

The fact he’s managed to do so just six league games into his tenure is of huge credit to the Australian.

He can have Maddison to thank for much of that excitement as he’s been one of the stars of the season so far.