James Maddison and Destiny Udogie react after Tottenham player suffers serious injury

Tottenham Hotspur star Manor Solomon shared an update on his injury yesterday, and James Maddison and Destiny Udogie have shown him some love on Instagram.

The news about the injury actually broke earlier this week. Solomon had damaged his meniscus and was scheduled to undergo surgery. That is set to keep him out of action for two to three months.

Tottenham signed Manor Solomon in the summer, and he has looked lively.

The Israel international is a terrific player. He’s quick, full of tricks, and has the ability to score goals and provide assists on a consistent basis.

Solomon had a big part to play in Ange Postecoglou‘s side this season, but sadly for him, he will now be sidelined for a few months following his surgery.

In what is some good news yesterday, Solomon confirmed on Instagram that he has already started his rehabilitation to come back stronger.

James Maddison reposted that on his Instagram Story and wrote: “Speedy recovery brother!”

Under Solomon’s post, Guglielmo Vicario, Brennan Johnson and Destiny Udogie showed him some love ahead of his recovery. Here’s what they said…

Not ideal for Spurs

Tottenham lost Ivan Perisic to a serious knee injury last month and the Croatian is set to be out for most of this season.

Son Heung-min and James Maddison also seem to be playing with a few niggles, while Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Brennan Johnson are nursing injuries too.

The last thing Tottenham fans needed was another issue, but sadly for them, Manor Solomon is set to be out for at least a couple of months now.

That’s not ideal at all, but with fixture congestion not really an issue for Postecoglou, Spurs should be fine.